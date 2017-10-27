Vijay's Mersal is completing its successful 10th day in theatres on Friday, October 26. The movie, which was released on the occasion of Deepavali festival, is set to become one of the biggest hits of all-time in the Kollywood box office.

Mersal has already featured in the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian movies of all time. The Vijay-starrer is currently ranked at 6th place after Baahubali 2 (Rs 1700+ crore), Baahubali 1 (Rs 600+ crore), Enthiran (Rs 290 crore), Kabali (Rs 286 crore) and I (Rs 240 crore).

The Atlee Kumar-directorial registered an earth-shattering opening on October 18 by minting Rs 47.1 crore and became the biggest opener in Tamil Nadu by collecting Rs 24.8 crore. The festive atmosphere, lack of competition and the controversy surrounding GST dialogue helped the movie to enjoy good footfalls in the next four days.

As a result, Mersal ended its five-day worldwide gross collection at Rs 148 crore, while collecting Rs 75.9 crore in Tamil Nadu. In the weekdays, the collections have seen a normal dip, but showing the signs of becoming one of the biggest hits of all-time.

The movie has already breached Rs 170-crore mark and Mersal is expected to reach Rs 200-crore mark by this weekend.

The Vijay-starrer has raked in over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. It has to be seen whether Mersal will surpass the Tamil Nadu collection of Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 152.6 crore with distributors' share of Rs 78 crore, to become the highest-grossing film of 2017.

Sri Thenandal Films-produced Mersal has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the female leads. SJ Suryah has played the role of antagonist.