Merkel attacks chancellorship challenger Martin Schulz in first campaign speech

  • April 1, 2017 19:43 IST
    By Reuters
Merkel attacks chancellorship challenger Martin Schulz in first campaign speech Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started her election campaign with a speech at a party conference of the North Rhine-Westphalia CDU by directly attacking SPD challenger to the chancellorship, Martin Schulz. The German federal election will take place on Sunday, 24 September 2017.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch horrific moment maid drops from 7th-floor window as employer films instead of helping
Most popular