The wait is over. The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's Meri Pyari Bindu is out.

The makers have divided the trailer into five chapters and Chapter One, titled Samosa aur Chutney, was released on Monday, April 3.

The first chapter gives a sneak-peek into the film's story and how Ayushmann and Parineeti's characters – Abhi and Bindu, respectively – met for the first time as kids.

Abhi feels an instant connection with his new neighbour Bindu and they both bond over samosa and chutney. In the two-minute trailer, the children added to the charm of the love story, although the lead pair was missing from Chapter One.

Presumably, in upcoming trailers, viewers will get to see the chemistry between the lead pair and learn a little more about their love story.

This is the first time Parineeti and Ayushmann have teamed up for a film. Directed by Akshay Roy, Ayushmann plays a writer in the film while Pari is a singer. The film marks the debut of Parineeti as a singer. Her debut song Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi, which was released recently, has been garnering immense praise.

Meri Pyari Bindu, which has been co-produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, is scheduled for a May 12 release.