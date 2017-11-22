Television actress Smriti Khanna, known to play negative roles in shows including Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi where she essayed the role of Hrithika, is set to tie the knot with her beau Gautam Gupta on November 23.

Even as the gorgeous actress prepares for the D-Day, her friends tried to make her special day even more special by throwing a surprise bachelorette party. Radhika Madan, who played the lead role in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, along with the girl gang partied hard.

Watch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka and Vivek's sensual dance at a party [VIDEOS]

Radhika and Smriti became close friends on the sets of the popular show and since then they have spent several good moments together. In the pictures, both the actresses are seen beaming with joy as the pose together.

Talking about the surprise party, the bride-to-be told the Times of India: "It was such a classy surprise for me planned by my friends. I had actually no time for anything but my friends forced to have a hen's party and it was indeed such fun."

Coming to the wedding preparations, Smriti said that it was only three weeks ago that the families decided to go for a traditional wedding and hence a lot of arrangements had to be done in a very short period.

"The Preparations are still going on. Just 20 days ago we decided to go for a traditional wedding or else we were just planning to go for a court one. But our family members wanted to see us get married, so we bowed down to their request," said Smriti. "It's a mix of all emotions as there's too much to do in very little time," she said.