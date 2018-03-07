The teaser of Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming movie Mercury has been unveiled by the leading names of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industry. Dhanush, Rakshit Shetty, Nivin Pauly and Rana Daggubati launched the clip online.

"Truly crossing language barriers #Mercury teaser is being released by 4 stalwarts across industries. Because Silence is a Universal Language. Thanks @dhanushkraja, @NivinOfficial, @RanaDaggubati & @rakshitshetty Releasing today @ 4pm! @PDdancing @PenMovies @StonebenchFilms," Karthik Subbaraj tweeted.

Karthik Subbaraj has promoted the movie as a 'no language' movie and called it a silent thriller. And living up to his words, the teaser draws the viewers' attention right from the first scene without even a single dialogue in the 1.27-minute clip.

The story revolves around five characters who go into a lonely house where the entire drama unfolds. An eerie looking Prabhudheva is seen hunting down these five characters. However, the catch here is that if the characters scream their life is at risk, hence the tagline of the movie, "When life is at war the most powerful scream is silence." Well, doesn't seem this plot quite similar to 2016's crime thriller Don't Breath.

The solid background score and the cinematography complement the story. The clip has doubled the viewers' expectation around the film.

The movie stars Prabhudheva in the lead. Sanath Reddy, Deepak Ramesh, Remya Nambeesan and others play key roles.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, Tirru has handled the cinematography and Vivek Harshan has edited the flick.