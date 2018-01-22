German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has achieved a new feat by launching the first-ever BS-VI compliant vehicles 'Made in India for India'. The Certificate of Compliance to the CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rule) for Mercedes-Benz India was presented by ARAI Director Rashmi Urdhwareshe to Mercedes-Benz MD & CEO Roland Folger in the presence of Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The new S 350d comes with a state-of-art engine and exhaust after-treatment technology such as refined engine, EGR, DPF and SCR. These technological measures help to reduce emissions significantly and meet the BS-VI regulations with huge margins. The S 350d features the most powerful diesel car in Mercedes-Benz history.

The new six-cylinder diesel engine is designed to comply with future emissions legislation (RDE – Real Driving Emissions). All the components of relevance for efficient emissions reduction are installed directly on the engine. The new 3.0-litre, in-line diesel mill is tuned to belt out 286 hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque. The new S 350d is expected to be launched soon in India.

Benefits of BS-VI standards

BS-VI standards are far-reaching in scope and incorporate substantial changes to existing Bharat Stage IV emission standards. In a BS-VI vehicle, the NOx limit reduction is up to 68 percent and PM limit reduction is achieved at 82 percent in BS-VI, compared to that in BS-IV.

Stringent tests related to BS-VI emission norms

The Mercedes-Benz S 350d has undergone stringent emission test related to BS-VI emission at ARAI, Pune and has been certified as BS-VI compliant.