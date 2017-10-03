German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition to its C-Class sedan portfolio christened — Edition C. The special edition is priced at Rs 42.54 lakh for C 200 Avantgarde, Rs 43.54 lakh for C 220 d Avantgarde and Rs 46.87 lakh for C 250 d Avantgarde Edition.

The special edition adds a host of new exterior and interior upgrades, enhancing the sportiness of the premium sedan. The main highlight is a new colour option -Designo Hyacinth Red. The Edition C is further distinct from regular C-Class models with front lip spoiler and the rear spoiler painted in black.

Other new exterior features are dual tone black alloys, LED logo projectors for front doors and an 'Edition C' badge at the rear. The black treatment also carried over to the front twin louvres, ORVM housings, beltline and side skirts. The black coloured detailing gives the sedan more sporty look than regular C-Class models.

The cabin is spruced up with open-pore black ash wood trim finish, sports pedals in stainless steel with embossed rubber studs and Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system.

"The C-Class has been a spectacular success story in the Indian market and has sold over 27,500 units since its debut in India. We are confident that the 'Edition C' will retain its top billing and discerning customers will find a lot of value in the product," said Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"In today's dynamic market, constant upgrade of our products is essential for effective lifecycle management, and it remains key to our product strategy. At Mercedes-Benz, it remains our endeavour to always keep the customers excited and offer them a fresh product portfolio," Folger added.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class takes on the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and the Jaguar XE in India.