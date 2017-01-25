German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched a limited edition variant to the A-Class and B-Class in India. Christened as Night Editions, the special-edition models are limited to only 100 exclusive units each for India.

The A-Class and the B-Class Night Editions come with black exterior mirror covers. Both variants feature Night Edition badge on the exterior. Other external additions are high-sheen 17-inch, 5-spoke light-alloy wheels, beltline trim strips and high-gloss trim in the front and rear bumpers. The A-Class Night Edition also boast of a diamond-radiator grille with louvre in high-gloss black and chrome insert.

Inside, Night editions get larger, frameless, free-standing eight-inch media display. The system is compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smart phone integration. The Night Editions are equipped with a leather-wrapped multifunction steering-wheel featuring a three-spoke design with 12-function buttons as well as a shift lever in leather. The package also includes ARTICO man-made leather and fabric sport seats with contrasting top-stitching, seat cushion length adjustment.

On the safety front, both car models feature Reversing Camera, ESP, ABS, High structural safety of the body-shell, 6 airbags and other restraint systems. Mercedes-Benz India has priced A 180 at Rs 27.31 lakh and the A 200 d at Rs 28.32 lakh. The B 180 is priced at Rs 29.34 lakh while the B 200 d costs at Rs 30.35 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Pune.

"We are glad to remain the most-preferred luxury car brand in India and we begin this year in style, by launching two products in the segment we have pioneered, compact luxury. The trendy and fashionable A-Class and B-Class Night Editions are a synthesis of youthful design that emulates modern luxury without compromising on performance. We believe our new-generation cars play a key role in attracting dynamic, affluent and young Indians to the brand and this success story will be further amplified by the launch of the Night Edition variants," said Roland Folger, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.