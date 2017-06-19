It looks like Mercedes-Benz India is on a launch spree. After the launch of E-Class E220d, G 63 edition 463 and GLS 63 AMG, the German car maker is set to launch the facelift version of its smallest SUV, the GLA.

The GLA facelift will enter Indian market on July 5. The company revealed the facelift version of the GLA globally at the North America International Auto Show in January. The new GLA has received several styling tweaks including new bumpers, front grille and different alloy wheels making the vehicle look more crisp in design and athletic in appearance.

The subtle nip and tuck up front combine the design cues of C-Class and GLC siblings. The SUV also has an all black grille with chrome elements flanked by a new set of LED headlamps instead of the previous bi-xenon lamps. The front bumper comes with a piano black extension giving GLA a sporty and young look.

While the rear largely remained unchanged, alloy wheels get dark coloured inlay. The newly introduced Canyon Beige colours along with dark alloy wheels evoke an outdoorsy feel. The rear bumper has also been tweaked to lend a sporty touch.

The coolest addition inside the cabin is the new 8-inch infotainment system that supports Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A dash of chrome around the centre stack gives a premium feel inside and the new GLA is also offered with a first-in-class 360-degree camera to aid parking. However, these new additions may not be part of India-spec to keep the price in check. Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift also sits 30mm higher than the current version.

India-spec will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel motor which produces a maximum output of 182bhp and a torque of 300Nm. The 2.0-litre petrol mill will belt out 135bhp and 300Nm of torque. Both mills will be mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

In addition to the GLA facelift, Mercedes-Benz may also launch AMG variant of the SUV. Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 has a restyled front apron, new air intake and silver detailing on the grille and the front splitter. This version also has a new set of 20-inch wheels. The 2.0-litre petrol motor remains untouched, producing 371bhp and 474Nm of torque.