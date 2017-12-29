German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed an exciting line-up that it will showcase at India's biggest auto carnival —Auto Expo 2018, scheduled to be held in February in Greater Noida. Mercedes-Benz's product offerings at the 14th edition of the much-awaited Auto Expo 2018 will be based on three distinct product attributes -- Luxury, Versatility and Future Mobility.

Making its much-awaited India debut will be the ultra-sophisticated Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan. The forerunner of Mercedes-Benz's new product brand for electric mobility globally -- EQ, the 'Concept EQ' will also be showcased at Auto Expo. The name EQ stands for Electric Intelligence and is derived from Mercedes-Benz's brand values of Emotion and Intelligence.

The new E-Class All Terrain will also be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018. The New E-Class All Terrain is like a SUV, thanks to its SUV like greater ground clearance, SUV like large wheels and 4MATIC all-wheel drive as a standard feature, making it a versatile vehicle. In addition, the All-Terrain compares favourably with other SUVs in terms of its aerodynamics, which is why it is in its element on the motorway, too.

The New E-Class All Terrain gets flared wheel arches and SUV radiator grille. In the side view the black wheel arch covers are distinctive features that emphasize the all-terrain SUV character. Exclusive 19 inch light-alloy wheels give the vehicle a confident look of a SUV, with more ground clearance and enhanced comfort on rough roads. It also has a robust outer load sill protection and a visual underride guard electroplated in silver-chrome. The E-Class All-Terrain had made its global debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. The E-Class All-Terrain will be launched in India later in 2018.

In addition to these, Mercedes-Benz will also have a host of other models at its pavilion such as AMG models like F1 Car, AMG GT R, AMG GLC 43 Coupe and AMG SLC 43, C-Class Cabriolet and sedans like New E 350 d and C 250 d Edition C. The carmaker will also showcase GLA 220 d 4MATIC, GLC 220 d and GLS 350 d SUVs.