Mercedes-Benz India added two more AMG Performance Centres in India as part of its celebration of 50 years of AMG globally. The company inaugurated its sixth AMG centre in Kochi, which is also Kochi's first while the seventh centre is in Chennai.

With the two new centres, Mercedes-AMG now has seven AMG Performance Centres in the country in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.

AMG Performance Centres are designed to offer an exclusive and customised Mercedes-AMG product experience. It is characterised by a consistently applied and unique AMG brand identity.

"AMG is redefining the performance motoring segment and we are delighted to see its growing acceptance in India. The inauguration of the AMG Performance Centers in Kochi and Chennai reaffirms our endeavour to provide AMG customers an immersive AMG brand experience. We believe that India has immense potential for performance cars and we have accordingly weaved our AMG strategy, which comprises new product introductions from the global portfolio coupled with the increase in our retail footprint. The AMG Performance Centers will serve as a right place for performance car enthusiasts to choose from our vivid AMG portfolio, for the perfect driving experience," said Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-Benz has over 400 AMG Performance Centres across the globe. AMG Centres feature high-quality materials, exclusive Motorsport feeling and the hallmark AMG colours to create special consultation atmosphere. The new AMG Centres of the company will have AMG cars at display and also demo cars for performance car enthusiasts. AMG sales and service touch points, which have been part of the Mercedes-Benz distribution network since 2008, create an optimal market reach of the brand. Mercedes-Benz's AMG portfolio includes 12 models.

"With these Centers in seven key markets, we strive to create an approachable brand experience and establish a link to our unmatched Motorsport DNA. With the AMG Performance Centers, we ensure exclusive and competent care for existing and potential AMG customers at the point of sale," added Folger.