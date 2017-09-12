Mercedes-Benz pulled the wraps off its highly anticipated, the Mercedes AMG Project One, at Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) on September 11. The company prefers to call the new limited edition supersports car, the "Future of Driving Performance."

Mercedes-AMG Project One is a supersports show-car with Formula 1 hybrid technology that comes with Formula 1 derived 1.6-litre 90-degree V6 turbocharged petrol engine. It also gets for electric motors, collectively producing a whopping 1000hp of power. The petrol engine has redline of 11,000rpm, which is something unique for a car-for-the-roads.

The petrol engine V6 powers the rear wheels while two electric motors have been mounted at the front axle. The lithium ion batteries for electric motors are placed low and towards the front of the structure. This will help to bring down the centre of gravity and will reward outstanding cornering capability.

"The Mercedes-AMG Project One was born on the racetrack, created by a team that only we can put together. Our Formula 1 colleagues in Brixworth deliver the best Formula 1 powertrain in the world. The team from Brackley brings world-class development expertise. The AMG team in Affalterbach transfers motorsport performance to the road. The objective is forward-looking technology, ultimate performance, the best laps times. And all of it road legal." said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

During its first public appearance, the Mercedes-AMG Project One was driven on stage by Lewis Hamilton. The engines of the AMG Project One can go from 0-200 kmph in less than six second and can attain a top speed of 350 kmph. Only 275 units of Mercedes-AMG Project One, the hypercar will be produced, which will be sold at $2.7 million. That is a whopping Rs 17.28 crore!