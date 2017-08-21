Mercedes-Benz India has launched the flagship model of its AMG performance car range, Mercedes-AMG GT R at a whopping Rs 2.23 crore, ex-showroom. The German carmaker also launched GT Roadster to those who prefer drop-top beauty for a starting price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom) on Monday.

The company showcased AMG GT R in its exclusive Green Hell Magno paintwork and claims the performance of the vehicle has been fine tuned at the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, which is better known as the Green Hell.

The GT R is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct injection. The 3982cc engine develops 585hp of power at 6,250rpm and 700Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm. All the power is transmitted to the rear wheels via AMG Speedshift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine powers the GT R to sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds before reaching the top speed 317kmph.

The sports car also boast of rear-wheel steering that helps to attack corners with additional speed without compromising on stability. With heavy use of carbon-fibre components like wing, roof and torque tube which weighs just 13.9 kg, the GT R is 15 kg lighter than the AMG GT S which is already on sale in India.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

The GT Roadster, on the other hand, is not as hardcore as the GT R. The convertible model is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, though power and torque figures are down to 469hp and 630Nm state of tune. The GT Roadster also misses out rear-wheel steering. The fabric roof of the model takes about 11 seconds to fully deploy or fold and at a speed up to 50kmph.