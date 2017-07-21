German carmaker Mercedes-Benz added the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe to its India portfolio on Friday, July 21. The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe, the fourth AMG model in 43-spec has been priced at Rs 74.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz India already has C43, GLE 43 and the SLC 43. The GLC 43 Coupe comes powered by a 3-litre biturbo V6 engine that churns out 362 bhp of power and 520 Nm of peak torque, mated to 9-speed 9G-TRONIC gearbox. It can do 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and attain a top speed of 250 kmph. The SUV comes standard with all-wheel-drive as the '4Matic' and features AMG Dynamic Select system with five drive modes --Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual.

From a visual stand point, the sloping roof of the GLC 43 Coupe adds a distinctive look from its standard SUV and gets diamond radiator grille with chrome pins, sporty air intakes and a chrome front splitter. The sportily distinctive air intakes in the AMG front apron feature fins in silver chrome. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels while it gets 21-inch alloys as optional. At the back, carbon fibre lip spoiler and quad silver-lined exhaust. The AMG-specific rear apron sports trim in silver chrome.

It features an all-black interior with plenty of carbon fibre and houses 7.0-inch infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, multifunction flat-bottomed steering wheel and black upholstery with contrast red stitching. The instrument cluster features two large round dials and central colour multifunction display with a 5.5-inch screen. It offers 491 to 1400 litres of the luggage compartment.

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe will face competition from Audi S5 at this price point, although the car does not have any direct competitor in the market.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe spec