Mercedes-Benz India is set to strengthen its AMG portfolio in the country with the addition of the new GLC 43. Emerging reports suggest that Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 will be launched in the country in July.

A report of CarandBike says that Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, which will be positioned between the standard GLC and 63 AMG, is likely to be priced at Rs 90 lakh. Mercedes-Benz's current GLC line-up in India includes the GLC 300 petrol and the GLC 220d diesel.

Also Read: 2017 Jeep Compass India launch expected this July

Under the hood, AMG GLC 43 will get 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 engine, which will churn out 357bhp and 521Nm of torque. The performance-oriented version of the GLC will be offered in an all-wheel drive system and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. The GLC 43 will get driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual.

To differentiate Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 from the regular GLC, the model gets AMG spec grille with larger air intakes, 19-inch wheels, flat bottom steering wheel and all black interior with red stitching.

1 / 2



Mercedes-Benz is also expected to launch the facelift version of its smallest SUV, GLA, in India in July. In India, the German carmaker had recently added Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Edition 463' and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 to its AMG performance car range. The new SUVs are priced at Rs. 2.17 crore and Rs. 1.58 crore (ex-showroom Pune), respectively.

Source: Carandbike