After the success of Queen (2014), Rajkummar Rao is reuniting with Kangana Ranaut in upcoming quirky thriller Mental Hai Kya.

It might be worth noting that Kangana and Rajkummar became a hit pair post Queen. Both the actors rose to overnight stardom with the film, and are now counted among the most sought-after Bollywood stars.

With this massive stardom that Kangana and Rajkummar enjoy, one can't help but wonder if there will be ego clashes between the two talented actors while shooting for Mental Hai Kya.

When asked if ego would affect the duo, Rajkummar told PTI: "No. Trust me, for me acting is not about ego. It is something very pure, it's about dealing with pure emotions. (So), how can you put your ego in that?"

However, Kangana had earlier said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that she needs to be on her toes during Mental Hai Kya shoot to ensure that Rajkummar doesn't steal the show from right under my nose.

"I was at the top of my game then (Queen movie) but he (Rajkummar) was not intimidated and treated me on camera with the disdain his character demanded. He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn't steal the show from right under my nose," the actress had said.

Mental Hai Kya will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media. It will reportedly highlight the idea of "beauty in imperfections".

"We haven't started shooting yet. But I really like Kangana. We have done a film together, 'Queen', which is a cult. So, I am obviously looking forward to get to the sets now," PTI quoted Rajkummar as saying.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is currently shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for horror comedy, Stree. On the other hand, Kangana is busy with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.