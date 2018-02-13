Menstruation seems to inspire a lot of strange rituals and taboos in cultures around the world. Asians stick to more traditional restrictions for the menstruating woman, but Western cultures are now embracing weird rituals which they claim to be good for health.

A self-proclaimed "womb witch" in Bali is now advising women to drink their menstrual blood for improved health and fitness, according to a Mirror.co.uk report. She has termed her practices "menstrual magic", a form of menstrual spirituality that has recently gained many followers around the world.

Menstrual spirituality refers to rituals shared by women online in a movement to rid the natural phenomenon of the taboo that society subjects it to. Spiritual practitioners aim to prove that periods are not shameful and should be embraced openly.

The "womb witch", 30-year-old Nadine Lee, claims to be a teacher of menstruation magic. She suggests rituals that can help boost health during that time of the month, including pouring the blood on the ground and drinking it.

A female spirit healer from Australia had painted her face with menstruation blood as part of a sacred ritual. After the video of the incident went viral, netizens condemned her action on social media.

Former hairdresser Yazmina Jade had also urged women to use period blood for facials.

"Through the ritual of painting it on my face, it deepened my bond with my body," said Yazmina. "I felt this overwhelming love with myself I have never experienced before."

The menstrual witches say they tend to bring these practices into the public eye as they want age-old traditions associated with menstruation to be abolished from society.

In Asian countries, particularly India, menstruating women are considered easy targets for evil spirits. In some regions, they are not allowed to walk through crossroads, keep their hair untied or enter places of worship. On the other hand, many communities practice rituals that symbolize the freedom of body and spirit.

An ethnic Indian community, the Bauls of Bengal, believes in honoring the first period in a girl's life. They reportedly do this by preparing a drink with the menstrual blood mixed in coconut milk, cow's milk, camphor, palm juice and sugar. The community believes that drinking this mixture helps increase memory, concentration, serenity and happiness in life.