With womb transplantation, men could also become pregnant 'tomorrow', one of the world's leading fertility specialists recently said. However, in this case, they wouldn't be able to deliver babies naturally and would have to undergo cesarean operations.

Richard Paulson, president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, said eight children had already been born to women after womb transplants. The success could pave the way for this to happen in men as well.

Paulson told in a meeting in San Antonio, Texas: "There's plenty of room to put a uterus in there. Men and women have the same blood vessels."

He also said that there was no scientific reason why men could not get pregnant. In recent months, there have already been reports of 'trans-men' having babies – women who have had sex change operations to become male but still have functioning wombs.

He further added: "There would be additional challenges, but I don't see any obvious problem that would preclude it. I think it would be possible."

Asked whether a male could be fitted with a uterus, he said: "They could do it tomorrow."

However, he mentioned: "It's still a very complicated procedure. It's a huge team, it's not something somebody can do in a community hospital and just get it done."

Dr Paulson added that hormones might have to be given to replicate the changes that go on in a pregnant woman. After the uterus is transplanted, an IVF embryo would have to be implanted.

However, British experts have warned that initiating a pregnancy in transgender women may be unethical and it would safer for the child to be born through a surrogate mother.

According to The Telegraph, Professor Julian Savulescu, a philosopher and bioethical specialist at Oxford University, said: "Uterine transplantation represents a real risk to the fetus and future child."

"Although technically possible to perform the procedure, you would also need to be very confident the uterus would function normally during pregnancy...Uterine rupture could cause the death or permanent disablement of the fetus," Savulescu added.