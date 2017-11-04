If you often feel like taking a break from your sex life or feel too exhausted while performing, you might be suffering from zinc deficiency.

According to a research, lack of zinc can lead to poor libido and cause impotence in men. Zinc is important for men as this mineral aids in maintaining the levels of the male hormone testosterone.

This hormone is responsible for various characteristics that men possess like beard and hair on the chest, size of their penis and their performance in bed.

The lack of consuming this mineral has a negative impact on the man's performance in the bed.

Here's what lack of zinc can do to men: It leaves men feeling mentally exhausted

Weakens their immune system

Impact the swim of sperm by turning it slow, leading to infertility and lowering the chances of pregnancy

Results in eye and skin lesions

Leads to poor blood circulation and bone growth

Leads to diabetes

Men are advised to consume 9.5mg of zinc every day. Don't fret if you face these symptoms, this issue can be sorted and you can boost your libido and spice up your sex life simply by including these foods in your diet:

Red Meat: Lamb, pork, beef,

White Meat: Chicken, turkey,

Sea Food: Crab, mussels, shrimp, oysters

Seeds and Nuts: Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, cashews

Vegetables and Cereals: Spinach, mushrooms, quinoa, wheat germ

Other products: Yogurt, chickpeas, lentils

"For males, zinc is a vital nutrient to help maintain normal levels of testosterone in the system. Without it, both sex drive and fertility could be seriously impacted, with a host of other negative repercussions occurring as well," said Emma Derbyshire, a researcher from Nutritional Insight consultancy.

"Whilst a lack of zinc can cause some serious problems, the solution is very simple. Red meat such as pork and lamb are some of the best sources of zinc, and boosting your daily consumption of these meats will allow you to hit your recommended daily zinc intake," Derbyshire added, as quoted by Daily Mail.