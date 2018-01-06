Men's ability to make babies gets affected by various factors like what they eat, drink and even their working out techniques.

"The assumption has been that men make so much sperm every day that it doesn't matter what they do, but we're beginning to realize that's not the case," stated Alice Domar, MD, assistant professor of OB/GYN and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

Here are the things men should avoid to protect their sperm and keep them healthier:

1. Recurrent cycling sessions

Though exercising moderately helps trigger the hormonal levels in men, working out excessively has an opposite impact. The position in which men get while bicycling presses the testicles which results in harming the sperm production. Experiencing the same pressure for longer periods can damage the reproductive veins and arteries. Men are also advised to wear cups while playing basketball or soccer for long periods to be on the safe side

2. Medicines

Antidepressants and hair loss drugs contain ingredients that deplete the hormonal activity in men. A report by FDA revealed that a drug called Propecia which is used to treat hair loss in men contains an active ingredient called finasteride which reduces the hormonal activity in men. Along with it, another Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) drug Proscar, which is used to shrink enlarged prostates are now needed to carry a label stating 'Propecia and Proscar may cause male infertility and/or poor semen quality. This side effect lessens or goes away after men stop taking the drugs.'

Antidepressants too have the potential to adversely affect male fertility by damaging the DNA. Hence, men on medication, who are planning to become fathers, should consult their doctors regarding the safety of the medicines they are consuming.

5. Drinking and smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption is not recommended when men are trying to become fathers. The impact of smoking and drinking together has even worse impact on the quality of the sperm. Nicotine is known to deplete the sperm count and worsen its quality.

"A daily glass of wine or cocktail may help keep heart disease at bay, but it's bad for sperm," says Dr Domar. According to her, having more than five to seven drinks per week is a no-no.

6. Stress

More men than women are found to get stressed while they are trying to conceive, a survey revealed. Stress reduces the chances of conceiving, hence the couple should try being more excited and stress free when trying to have a baby.