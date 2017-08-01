Prince Harry and Harry Styles attend Dunkirk world premiere Close
Legendary French actress Jeanne Moreau passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. The late star whose name became synonymous with French New Wave is best known for Francois Truffaut's 1962 classic Jules et Jim.

Apart from acting, Moreau was a director, screenwriter, and singer. She closely worked with a group of auteur filmmakers in the 50s including Jean-Luc Godard, Francois Truffaut, and Louis Malle. She acted in more than 140 films.

In her long acting career, the actress was conferred with many prestigious awards including BAFTA, Cannes Film Festival Award (Best actress for Seven Days... Seven Nights), Cesar Awards. Moreau also worked in several Hollywood films.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the legendary actress saying she was a free spirit who "always rebelled against the established order".

Jeanne Moreau
Jeanne Moreau, President of the Jury at the 48th Cannes Film Festival gestures broadly during a photo call prior to the opening ceremonies, May 17, 1995.REUTERS

Some of her best works include Lift to the Scaffold, The Lovers, Jules et Jim, Bay of Angels, La Notte, Diary of a Chambermaid, and Mademoiselle.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the stunning actress, here we have compiled some of her rare and unseen pictures:

Jeanne Moreau
French actress and director Jeanne Moreau at a reception in London for her film 'The Parasites'. (Photo byRon Burton/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
French actress Jeanne Moreau filming Jean-Louis Richard's 'Mata Hari, Agent H 21'; her costumes were all designed by Pierre CardinHulton Archive/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
Jeanne Moreau, the French actress who appeared in many International films, pictured at London's Savoy Hotel prior to the premiere of her new film 'The Parasites'.Ron Burton/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
French actors Philippe Lemaire and Jeanne Moreau getting ready to leave England following the premiere of their film 'The Parasites', London Airport, July 6th 1956.A. W. Cox/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
Jeanne Moreau and Gerard Philipe (1922 - 1959) in a scene Original Publication: From Roger Vadim's 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960'.Keystone/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
French actress Jeanne Moreau, apparently caught by surprise in a state of undress, at the Savoy Hotel, 3rd July 1956.Monty Fresco Jnr./Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
Actress Jeanne Moreau with Fernand Ledoux in a production of 'Tartuffe' performed to mark the anniversary of Moliere's death. (Photo byKeystone/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau
Actress Liv Ulmann (R) holds a special Palm of Palms for Sweden's Ingmar Bergman moments before presenting the award to her daughter Linn Ulmann (C) as French actress Jeanne Moreau (L) looks on, May 11, 1997.REUTERS
Jeanne Moreau
American film director Steven Spielberg accompained by French actress Jeanne Moreau pose with their French "Cesar" cinema awards, presented for their distinguished carriers, during the French Film Industry awardsREUTERS
