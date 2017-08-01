Legendary French actress Jeanne Moreau passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. The late star whose name became synonymous with French New Wave is best known for Francois Truffaut's 1962 classic Jules et Jim.

Apart from acting, Moreau was a director, screenwriter, and singer. She closely worked with a group of auteur filmmakers in the 50s including Jean-Luc Godard, Francois Truffaut, and Louis Malle. She acted in more than 140 films.

In her long acting career, the actress was conferred with many prestigious awards including BAFTA, Cannes Film Festival Award (Best actress for Seven Days... Seven Nights), Cesar Awards. Moreau also worked in several Hollywood films.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the legendary actress saying she was a free spirit who "always rebelled against the established order".

Some of her best works include Lift to the Scaffold, The Lovers, Jules et Jim, Bay of Angels, La Notte, Diary of a Chambermaid, and Mademoiselle.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the stunning actress, here we have compiled some of her rare and unseen pictures:

