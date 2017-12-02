Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2017 will kick-start in few hours with a live broadcast from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The annual award show will begin with red carpet arrivals at 6 pm KST, which will be followed by the main award ceremony at 7 pm KST.

The star-studded ceremony will feature performances from the popular K-Pop bands, including EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and Twice. Singers IU and HyunA are also preparing to set the stage on fire with their performances.

The celebrity lineup for this year from the Korean drama industry are Hong Jong Hyun, Song Jae Rim, Song Seung Heon, Han Eun Jung, Bae Jung Nam, Jung Woo Sung, Eugene, Jang Shin Young, Yoo Yeon Seok, Yeo Jin Goo, Kim So Hyun, Kang Han Na and Ahn Hyo Seop.

Meanwhile, models Kang Seung Hyun, Shim So Young and Han Hyun Min will also attend the Melon Music Awards 2017. The actors and models will be joined by singers IU, HyunA, Hong Jin Young and Heize.

The K-Pop bands who have confirmed to attend the star-studded award ceremony this year are Red Velvet, BTS, EXO, Wanna One, WINNER, TWICE, MeloMance, Bolbbalgan4, GFRIEND and JBJ.

When and where to watch Melon Music Awards 2017 live online

The 9th annual award show will be broadcast live from 7 pm KST through MyMusic, JOOX, Melon, MBC Music, MBC Every1, MBC Drama, Daum, Kakao TV, 1theK and MUSIC ON! TV on December 2. The Korean music lovers from across the globe can also watch the event online here and on You Tube.

The award ceremony will be aired in Sydney at 8 pm, Tokyo at 6 pm, Beijing, Hong Kong, Kuala Lampur and Manila at 5 pm, Bangkok and Hanoi at 4 pm, Moskva at 12 pm, Ankara at 12 am, Paris and Stockholm at 10 am, London at 9 pm, Los Angeles and Vancouver at 1 am, Mexico City at 3 am, Santiago at 4 am, Sao Paulo at 7 am.

Fashion lovers can get a glimpse of the celebrity styles and latest trends through the red carpet arrivals, which go on air from 6 pm KST.