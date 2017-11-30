The organisers of Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2017 have released the details on celebrity lineup and broadcast channels for the annual award show.

The star-studded award show will be attended by popular K-Pop boy bands, such as EXO and BTS. Girl groups Red Velvet and Twice are also expected to perform at the annual event.

Meanwhile, Singer HyunA, whose real name is Kim Hyun Ah, will be holding her comeback stage performance at the annual event. She will probably perform her comeback single Lip & Hip.

Check out the complete celebrity lineup for MMA 2017 below: EXO, BTS, Red Velvet, Twice, Wanna One, WINNNER, GFRIEND and JBJ are the K-Pop bands confirmed to attend the annual award show.

South Korean duos Bolbbalgan4 and MeloMance are also expected to perform at the event along with singers IU, Heize and Hong Jin Young.

From the Korean drama industry, Athena: Goddess Of War star Jung Woo Sung, All About My Mom actress Eugene, Radiant Office star Jang Shin Young, Mr. Sunshine actor Yoo Yeon Seok, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, actor Yeo Jin Goo of Reunited Worlds fame and actress Kang Han Na from Rain or Shine are confirmed to attend the annual event.

Here's the broadcast channel information for MMA 2017: