Police have foiled a terror attack in the city of Melbourne and seven people have been arrested for the same. The terrorists were looking to create chaos and detonate explosives during the festive season of Christmas in the city of Melbourne, where Australia are set to host Pakistan for a boxing day Test, starting December 26.

Cricket Australia are taking all measures to have ample security for the Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia and Pakistan were involved in a thrilling Test match in the first Test, and both the team will not want any other external factors to hamper a good game of cricket.

It remains to be seen if such terror plots will have a huge impact on the crowd, who always turn out in numbers in Boxing Day Test matches. Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has stated that they will have good security for the second Test match at the MCG.

"Our security team is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure we have the appropriate level of security at the Boxing Day Test and other cricket matches being held around the country. The safety and security of our fans, players and officials attending any cricket match is our number one priority," Sutherland said in a statement.

The city comes to full light during the festive season, and events of various scales take place throughout the city. Victoria chief police commissioner Graham Ashton wants to leave no stone unturned and the police are taking the much-needed precautions to make the citizens feel safe.

"We know there's lot of events on over the next several days right across our state, including the Boxing Day Test, Christmas carols, other events that are on. There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat whatsoever in relation to any of those events. However we're just making sure we're taking those extra precautions," AP quoted Ashton as saying.