The carousel has a different meaning for Grey's Anatomy fans. And when the iconic carousel made its way to the FLOTUS's official Instagram account, fans of the ABC show went a little out of control. Melania Trump, dressed in a white summer dress, unknowingly created a frenzy on the internet.

With the famous phrase, "The carousel never stops turning," ringing in our minds, fans couldn't help but remember those precious moments from the show. But that was not the only highlight from the Congressional Picnic this year. There were balloons, kids running and a frame-worthy picture of Ivanka and her daughter Arabella playing in the rose garden.

It was indeed a perfect day for a family picnic as the Trump family hosted the first ever Congressional Picnic. However, unlike the Obama's Congressional Picnics, in the Trump version, there was a lack of colours in the crowd.

Looking forward to this evening's Congressional "Picnic in the Park" @Whitehouse ! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The theme seemed white as the both the ladies of the house, Melania and Ivanka chose to sport a white dress. Twinning of sorts, Melania sported a $2,255 Mary Katrantzou 'osmond grid' printed dress whereas Ivanka sported an off-shoulder floral print dress for the occasion.

The family fair was hosted in the White House Lawn and photographs from the evening featured Ivanka having a well-deserved family time as she posted a number of pictures on her Instagram account featuring her husband Jared Kushner and children -- Arabella Rose Kushner, Theodore James Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner.

Family photo take #45 ? Lots of fun tonight at the Congressional Picnic ? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

On the other hand, Melania was seen mingling with children attending the event. She was clicked kissing kids and accompanying her husband Donald Trump on stage as he addressed the audience.

The lawn was decorated to look like the famous Manhattan Central Park. The theme was a tribute to the New Yorker who now spends his weekdays at the White House, Daily Mail reports.

Among the numerous people present on the occasion, photos of Sean Parker, Kellyanne Conway and many others surfaced online.