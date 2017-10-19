Twitter is abuzz with a conspiracy theory that it is not Melania Trump, but her lookalike who accompanies President Donald Trump in public wearing a fake nose and bigger sunglasses.

This conspiracy theory went viral on social media after Melania attended the press conference about hurricane relief with husband on October 13. During the press conference, Trump called out his wife Melania, who was wearing a camo border print trench coat and sunglasses.

"My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here, finds that subject to be of such vital importance, and she's very much involved. And as you know, she's on the committee and really wants to be involved in that process." Trump said.

But social media users are convinced that she is not FLOTUS and her body double, who is making public appearances. Several users even pointed out the shape of her nose.

The theory went viral after actress Andrea Wagner Barton posted on Facebook some footage of the press conference and close-up photos of Melania. The post has been shared more than 118,968 times on Facebook now.

"Will the real Melania please stand up? Is it me or during his speech today a decoy "stood in" for Melania?? And... Why would the moron say "my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here," Barton's Facebook post reads.

Even Twitter users jumped on board and commented saying that Melania's body double is making public appearances. And soon fake-Melania memes went viral on social media.

Me: I'm a rational human being who only deals with FACTS



Twitter: The White House is using a Melania Trump body double



Me: pic.twitter.com/L6JK8kzlxB — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017 I'm not saying Melania trump uses a body double but trump did one time say Melania couldn't be there but was standing next to him lol — Michele Widmer (@WidmerMichele) October 19, 2017 Me: I can't deal with all this fake news, it's harming American democracy



Twitter: Melania Trump has a body double



Me: pic.twitter.com/QMXROMyRe8 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017 There's a conspiracy theory out there saying that Melania Trump uses a body double who travels with Dotard. While I'm sure this is just a conspiracy theory, I wouldn't blame her for trying to stay as far away from that orange blob as possible! I'd feel bad for the double though. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 18, 2017 Is this evidence that Melania Trump uses a stunt double around President Donald Trump ? #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vSYijC8f2M — michael (@mdiab9) October 18, 2017

However, a few photos of the first lady without sunglasses from the same event prove that it is indeed Melania.

This is not the first time social media is abuzz with a conspiracy theory that a first lady is using a body double. In September 2016, social media users claimed that former first lady and then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used her lookalike Teresa Barnwell after the 9/11 memorial service.