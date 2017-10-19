Internet explodes over Melania Trump body double rumors as users create their own Close
Twitter is abuzz with a conspiracy theory that it is not Melania Trump, but her lookalike who accompanies President Donald Trump in public wearing a fake nose and bigger sunglasses.

This conspiracy theory went viral on social media after Melania attended the press conference about hurricane relief with husband on October 13. During the press conference, Trump called out his wife Melania, who was wearing a camo border print trench coat and sunglasses.

"My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here, finds that subject to be of such vital importance, and she's very much involved. And as you know, she's on the committee and really wants to be involved in that process." Trump said.

(L to R) First Lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters, on their way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But social media users are convinced that she is not FLOTUS and her body double, who is making public appearances. Several users even pointed out the shape of her nose.

The theory went viral after actress Andrea Wagner Barton posted on Facebook some footage of the press conference and close-up photos of Melania. The post has been shared more than 118,968 times on Facebook now.

"Will the real Melania please stand up?  Is it me or during his speech today a decoy "stood in" for Melania?? And... Why would the moron say "my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here," Barton's Facebook post reads.

Even Twitter users jumped on board and commented saying that Melania's body double is making public appearances. And soon fake-Melania memes went viral on social media.

 

However, a few photos of the first lady without sunglasses from the same event prove that it is indeed Melania.

This is not the first time social media is abuzz with a conspiracy theory that a first lady is using a body double. In September 2016, social media users claimed that former first lady and then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used her lookalike Teresa Barnwell after the 9/11 memorial service. 

