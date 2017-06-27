Melania Trump sure knows how to attract the attention towards her without moving an inch. While all eyes were set on US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meet and talks, when the FLOTUS entered the room with the most powerful people of the world, the shutterbugs turned all their attention towards the glamorous lady.

Instead of sporting her wardrobe staples of pastels, the First Lady decided to experiment with summer colours and she absolutely rocked it.

Ditching her collection of pastel, Melania turned towards the summery yellow for her meet with Modi during his recent visit to the US. The First Lady greeted him to the White House in the gorgeous Emilio Pucci gown that cost a jaw-dropping $2,160. Standing next to the POTUS, the room couldn't take their eyes of the diva.

The full sleeve floral printed yellow dress was accessories with a huge black waist belt which matched the tone of the dress. The printed belt blended perfectly with the attire. She sported contrast pink suede Louboutins under the gown.

Apart from welcoming PM Modi into the White House, Melania went an extra step and announced his arrival on social media. She posted a picture of greeting the politician online with the caption: "Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister Modi."

Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister Modi! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

While we feel she killed the look by balancing elegance, formal and summer all at the same time, there were a few who felt she should have opted to wear a more formal wear.

The experimentation is welcome, Melania.

Giving some serious wardrobe goals, the chic FLOTUS has been sporting dresses that can easily be replicated. Recently, she had worn a beautiful pale pink gown at Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin's wedding in Washington DC.