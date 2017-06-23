From a model to the US First Lady, and a role model, Melania Trump has had quite an eventful journey. According to reports, a mother in Texas underwent the knife to look like her "role model" -- Melania.

Claudia Sierra from Texas has undergone eight surgeries to resemble US President Donald Trump's wife Melania. Sierra's plastic surgeon, Dr Franklin Rose, revealed that there have been several requests of late to change their facial features and look like the US First Lady. This has resulted in a trend that is called as "Melania Makeover."

"I've have had many women visit my office wanting the 'Ivanka look,'" Rose said. "So, it's not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous."

But Sierra is more inspired from Melania and wants to look like her. "I want to feel like the First Lady that I know I am inside," Sierra said. "Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our First Lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of ME and for it to show on the outside."

Sierra's surgeries include breast reduction, rhinoplasty to change a bump on her nose, liposuction, a Brazilian buttock lift, "mommy makeover" to include a tummy tuck and an eyelid lift along with some botox and fillers.

Sierra's surgery procedures will take place in the coming two weeks and her journey will be aired live in the upcoming episode of "Inside Edition."

Earlier, Rose revealed that several women approached him for transformation. According to Rose, women wanted to look like Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, but now the trend has changed to Melania.