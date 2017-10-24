Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes short story portraying Melania Trump as depressed and obsessed with Michelle Obama through a series published on T magazines website and Instagram account.
Melania Trump is depressed, obsessed with Michelle Obama in Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie short story
- October 24, 2017 08:55 IST
