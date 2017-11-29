This year marks the first Christmas celebrations for US President Donald Trump and his family at the White House. By the White House tradition, the first lady is in-charge of the tree and decorations. Melania Trump has been extremely enthusiastic about the tradition as she changed into two attires just to decorate the tree last week.

More recently, the FLOTUS shared more pictures from the White House that not only gave a good look at the Christmas decorations this year but also scared people out. While the idea seemed to be a winter wonderland, it has somehow turned into a nightmare from a horror movie resulting in some eye-watering memes.

In photos and video Donald Trump's wife has shared, there are some bizarre elements that have spooked users online.

There are a series of pictures showing the first lady motionless and expressionless near a trio of dancers performing the "Nutcracker Suite." A video of the same has been shared where Melania looks lifeless watching the dancers perform. This shot paved way for some horrifically brilliant movie and TV show references, memes and edited videos inspired by Black Swan, Suspiria and The Ring.

Another shot that drove Twitter crazy was the White House hallway decked up with tall white leafless branches and back-lit to face upwards resulting in huge scary shadows. The decor looked more like a horror movie set up than a cheerful holiday season feel.

The gloomy decor led to many Twitter users asking: "Oh Why!" Soon the shock turned into fun as Twitter users made the year's best memes. Using everything from horror movies to Stranger Things, American Horror Story references and what not, Twitter had a ball. Check out a few of the funniest ones here:

Tbh I don't think the White House Christmas decor looks creepy at all, I think they did a very good job making it not creepy, I-- wait, what's that at the end of the OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/XelleRRAZu — Avishai ✡ Weinberger (@avishaiw) November 27, 2017

I really did not expect the Suspiria remake to be so edgy. pic.twitter.com/LOiznA7nxY — Look out honey coz Im using technology (@MrPaulDuane) November 28, 2017

My first thought was Sadako. pic.twitter.com/pnpIUCRo09 — Dazed Bee (@dazedbee) November 27, 2017

“WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE CLUB, X-MEN. PREPARE TO DIE.” pic.twitter.com/m4hZmui772 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 28, 2017

I wasn't sure whether Melania's White House Christmas decorations were more Pan's Labyrinth, It, or Stranger Things, so I combined them all. pic.twitter.com/FKkcVHcxlM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2017

Needs more blood pic.twitter.com/7BEPYwCRYd — Andrew Long (@andrewlong166) November 27, 2017

I scrolled by this photo of actual White House holiday decorations four times before I realized it was not from a production of Macbeth pic.twitter.com/yUOVYsCAuD — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) November 27, 2017

Melania deciding to add dementors to the White House Christmas decorations was a nice touch. pic.twitter.com/BviKcHKUk3 — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 28, 2017