Melania Trump criticised over cold and creepy White House Christmas decorations

This year marks the first Christmas celebrations for US President Donald Trump and his family at the White House. By the White House tradition, the first lady is in-charge of the tree and decorations. Melania Trump has been extremely enthusiastic about the tradition as she changed into two attires just to decorate the tree last week.

Melania Trump's White House Christmas decor becomes the butt of Twitter trolls.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

More recently, the FLOTUS shared more pictures from the White House that not only gave a good look at the Christmas decorations this year but also scared people out. While the idea seemed to be a winter wonderland, it has somehow turned into a nightmare from a horror movie resulting in some eye-watering memes.

In photos and video Donald Trump's wife has shared, there are some bizarre elements that have spooked users online.

There are a series of pictures showing the first lady motionless and expressionless near a trio of dancers performing the "Nutcracker Suite." A video of the same has been shared where Melania looks lifeless watching the dancers perform. This shot paved way for some horrifically brilliant movie and TV show references, memes and edited videos inspired by Black Swan, Suspiria and The Ring.

Another shot that drove Twitter crazy was the White House hallway decked up with tall white leafless branches and back-lit to face upwards resulting in huge scary shadows. The decor looked more like a horror movie set up than a cheerful holiday season feel.

The gloomy decor led to many Twitter users asking: "Oh Why!" Soon the shock turned into fun as Twitter users made the year's best memes. Using everything from horror movies to Stranger Things, American Horror Story references and what not, Twitter had a ball. Check out a few of the funniest ones here:

