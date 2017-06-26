While most Android phone makers are winding up the Nougat update roll-out programme for their devices and looking up to the new Android O v8.0 series launch, China-based Meizu seems to have woken up from sleep now and has released a list of devices eligible for Google mobile OS v7.0.

Meizu has announced that Android Nougat-based Flyme OS update will be released to eight mobiles including Pro 6 Plus, Pro 6, Pro 6s, Pro 5, MX6, M5 Note, M3 Note, and M3 Max.

Also read: Google YouTube TV service ready for expansion in more US cities soon

The company will not directly deploy the firmware to the devices, instead, it will hold a beta testing from July 2 onwards, wherein, it will partially release the new update to select users and seek feedback from them. Once, convinced that the software is bug-free and fully optimised, it will officially roll out the firmware to the public en masse from July 10 onwards.

Interested users can register with the company to experience the Android Nougat first. (Registration is valid from June 25 to July 2). As per latest data, Meizu has received more than 85,100 fans registered for beta testing.

What's coming in Android Nougat?

Android 7.0 Nougat is said to bring multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Further, it will also come with latest Google security update, enhanced power saving mode, improved background management, new user-interface features including app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, professional theme-based emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support among others.

Watch this space for latest news on Android software release schedules.