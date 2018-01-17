Meizu is trying to be heard in the crowded smartphone space by beginning the new year with a fresh launch. The Chinese smartphone maker unveiled M6S in China on Wednesday, bringing a new sense of competition to the budget smartphone arena, where players like OPPO, Vivo, Honor and Xiaomi secure a dominant position.

Meizu M6S finally came to light after series of rumours about its arrival over the past few days. The handset comes in two storage variants – 32GB and 64GB – costing ¥999 (about Rs 9,900) and ¥1,199 (roughly Rs 11,900), respectively. Buyers get to choose from four colours, Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Moon Silver, and Cobalt Blue.

But the biggest question is whether Meizu M6S is cut out for the stiff competition, especially at a time when Xiaomi is going to launch its budget-friendly Redmi Note 5 smartphone. Let's take a look at what the M6S offers.

There are some interesting points Meizu M6S is making with its unique presentation. The metal-clad handset is in line with the latest trend of 18:9 aspect ratio display. There's a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and a special Halo pressure sensitive button built into the display for the function of its signature mBack button. Meizu is calling this Super mBack.

That's not the only unique thing about Meizu M6S. The handset comes with a fingerprint scanner that's mounted on the side of the phone underneath the power/lock button. The phone's design on the side makes it easier to access it as the power button is located in a slightly sloped area. The company claims the sensor can unlock the phone within 0.2 seconds, which is not surprising given the current standards of biometric sensors.

"This new position allows you to unlock your device while keeping the device in your hand in your natural holding position," the company said.

Meizu M6S is powered by hexa-core Samsung Exynos 7872 processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM. Meizu M6S is the first smartphone to be using this chipset, the company claims.

The camera department doesn't come with dual sensors. But the rear-facing camera has a 16MP Samsung CMOS lens with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, and dual LED flash. Selfie lovers will find comfort in knowing there's an 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and an adaptive beauty technology for better selfies.

"When beauty mode is enabled, the M6s can automatically identify the complexion and shape of the subject's face and beautify it in real-time," Meizu revealed.

Finally, the handset comes with a 3,000mAh battery with 18W mCharge fast charging solution. The Flyme 6 OS based on Android Nougat comes with memory and power optimisation for longer battery life and efficient performance.

Interested folks can register to buy Meizu M6S Lynx, Suning, and Jingdong, but the online sale is scheduled to open on 10 am on Friday, January 19. The handset will also be available on Meizu Store January 20 onwards, followed by its availability in offline stores soon.

IBTimes India reached out to Meizu for a comment on any plans to launch the M6S in India, but we haven't heard back yet. We'll update the article when there's a confirmation.