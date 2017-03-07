Looks like all is still not well between former close friends, Sussanne Khan and Mehr Jesia.

The celebrities recently attended Aditya Garware and designer Renu Chainanis's pre-wedding party, hosted by good friend and actor Fardeen Khan. While the guests seemed to have a gala time mingling with each other, Mehr and Sussanne preferred to remain cordial.

According to a SpotboyE report, things turned sour at the recent party when Mehr and Sussanne reportedly had an ugly spat, resulting in Mehr storming out of the bash.

It should be mentioned here that ever since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne parted ways, Mehr and Sussanne's friendship too hit a roadblock, as it was speculated at that time that Sussanne and Arjun's closeness was the reason for the Kaabil actor and Sussanne's split.

Although Sussanne had clarified that her split with Hrithik had nothing to do with Arjun, things were no longer the same among the four friends.

This is not the first time reports of Mehr and Sussanne's fight and the former storming out of party made headlines. Soon after Hrithik and Sussanne's split, a teary-eyed Mehr was spotted walking out of a party at midnight, apparently after a fight with Arjun and Sussanne.