The makers of Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan-starrer Tera Intezaar have released a new song video titled Mehfooz. While the track is a slow romantic one, the video shows some sizzling chemistry between Sunny and Arbaaz.

In the voice of Palak Muchhal, it is a reprised version of Mehfooz. The song has been composed by Raj Aashoo, and the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

However more than the song, the video is likely to grab your attention. This is the first time that Arbaaz and Sunny have shared screen space. But looks like, they are going to set the screens on fire out there.

The song video shows Sunny and her co-actor getting engaged into a sensuous love-making act. Sunny yet again shows her sizzling side to perfection, but it is a rare thing to see Arbaaz doing such intimate scenes onscreen.

The video of YouTube received mixed reactions from the viewers. While some liked the chemistry between the two lead stars, some others did not find it appealing. Some even mocked Arbaaz for going cosy with Sunny on the big screen.

While Arbaaz has been off from the silver screen for quite some time, Sunny has mostly been seen doing item numbers lately. However, looks like both of them are not only just going to have a lead role after a long time, they are likely to raise the temperature with some bold scenes as well.

Directed by Rajeev Walia, Tera Intezaar is an upcoming romantic thriller. The film was slated to be released on November 24 but got postponed to December 1, after Padmavati release was delayed. Tera Intezaar will now clash with Kapil Sharma's Firangi this Friday.

