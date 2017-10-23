It took over two decades for a wedding-related event to be held in the family of the Sarjas.

On Sunday, October 23, Chiranjeevi Sarja put an end to the long gap by exchanging rings with his sweetheart — actress Meghana Raj.

The couple had their engagement ceremony on Sunday morning at the actress' residence in an event which was restricted to family members and close friends.

Arjun Sarja, his wife Asharani and daughter Aishwarya and a few other actors were spotted at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Arjun Sarja shared his happiness as such on occasion in the family has come after two decades. The last wedding occurred some two decades ago. Hence, the family members were visibly delighted to be part of the engagement ceremony.

Meghana Raj, who is the daughter of actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai, sported a magenta-colour saree, while Chiranjeevi Sarja donned a traditional silk shirt and dhoti.

The highlight of the day was Chiranjeevi presented a diamond ring to his sweetheart.

Later, the couple organised a party for their friends, which was attended by dignitaries from the film industry. Prajwal Devaraj, Jaggesh, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sumalatha Ambareesh and many others were spotted at the event.

Chiranjeevi Sarja met Meghana Raj 10 years ago, but then they had no clue that a decade later they would get engaged.

They were good friends in the initial years, and sparks flew as the couple started exchanging calls on a daily basis.

There were rumours over the past few years that Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj were in love, although they maintained the often-quoted line in showbiz that they were "best friends".

The actual confirmation came from Meghana Raj a few weeks ago. The couple's wedding date has not been revealed yet, and they want to concentrate on their work for now, with marriage not on the cards any time soon.