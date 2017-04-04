Meghan Markle has been in news lately after her estranged half-sister Samantha Grant threatened to release her book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, which will focus on her relationship with the Suits actress. The former model and actress' book will include her memories of growing up in a "bi-racial family."

So how does the book threaten Meghan? According to reports, Grant's move has divided her family members, with Grant's mother Roslyn and brother Thomas Jr supporting Meghan. The book reportedly trashes Meghan and her mother, Roslyn said.

"She trashes Meghan, trashes me, her dad, her brothers – she's just been trashing everybody in her life forever. I am very serious when I say she has dogged on Meghan forever. She has never liked Meghan and she's always been jealous of her," Roslyn told Daily Mail.

Roslyn further said that when Tom Markle married Meghan's mother Doria Radlan, Grant told her friends that "Doria was the maid because she's black. She is not a nice person." Grant is Meghan's older sister from her father's first marriage.

Not only Grant's mother, but her brother is also supporting Meghan. Thomas Jr asked Grant to leave the Suits actress alone.

"She's just doing it because she's got nothing better to do and it's what she's always done. Her whole life has just been about being a pain in the a**. It's why nobody talks to her and hasn't for a long, long time. Leave Meghan alone already – it's ridiculous," he told Daily Mail.

This is not the first time Grant has spoken about Meghan. After Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship was made official, Grant called her a "shallow social climber."

"Prince Harry would be appalled by what she's done," she said. She also called Meghan "narcissistic and selfish" and branded her a shallow social climber in an interview with The Sun in November.

However, Grant, in a series of tweets, claimed that the book is not a threat and it is all about facts.