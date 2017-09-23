Real life to reel life? The royals are not going to be happy with either!

It was reported a few months ago that a reality show was in the making that would reveal details of Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Now, Deadline has said that another TV show loosely based on the Suits actress is under production and will be produced by none other than her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Wait until you hear the plot! The entertainment website reports that the yet-to-be-titled show will revolve around a woman who leaves her husband for a British prince. Doesn't that sound eerily similar?

Yes, the show will loosely tell the tale of Markle, her ex-husband and the actress' soon-to-be-fiancé. However, Engelson seems to be playing it safe as the show attempts to take the comic road to tell the story.

The yet-to-be-titled show is reportedly the result of a discussion between Engelson and Dan Farah, a TV show producer who will be part of this show.

While the duo discussed the "what ifs" of Markle and Engelson's life — what if they had children, what if they were to have a custody battle, what if they had to share their kids with the royal family, what if this and what if that – what would the world be like and bam! the show's idea came to life.

The description of the show reads: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media, is next level."

Though the concept of the show was inspired by real-life people, Deadline says viewers should remember that it is a fictional show at the end of the day. "It should be noted that the comedy is fictional, the lead characters are not based on Markle or Engelson, who have no kids together, and she has had no involvement in the project," the website writes.

Markle's reps had no comments to share on the show when People.com reached out to them.

The show has been sanctioned by Fox and the channel has called in a pilot episode. The cast, director, number of episodes, etc, are yet to be revealed.