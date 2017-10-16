Rumour mills are going strong about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle's exit from hit legal-themed show Suits. The American actress plays the role of Rachel Zane and has been part of the show for seven seasons now.

Speculations of her exit began soon after Harry confirmed he was dating the star. However, the show's producer and actors have been quiet about Markle's future on the show. But sources confirm that the actress is not returning for season 8 and adding fuel to the speculations that she is officially moving to London.

An insider claims that her last day on the location will be extra special as Harry will be popping the question to the actress. "Meghan knows she can't really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice," a source told the Daily Star. "She really enjoys her charity work with Unicef and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal."

That's not all. Daily Mail recently revealed that the soon-to-be-engaged couple has also begun house hunting. The couple is reportedly eying a property up the Cotswolds.

"He is searching for a new home in the area. Before Meghan, he was vaguely looking in Norfolk but didn't find what he wanted. Now, with her input, he's renewed his search," Harry's friend told DM.

But why Cotswolds? According to the UK-based news outlet, Cotswolds, more specifically Highgrove, was where Harry spent much of his childhood. It was Prince Charles and Princess Diana's weekend home.

"It's not surprising that Harry would like to live where he feels at home. He has lived in the Cotswolds all his life and often returns to visit his father. After his mother died, it became a place of sanctuary. When the boys entered their teens, Charles bought several homes in the area, thinking they might want one in the future," another source explained.

It is to note that Charles has a property in the area. The Prince of Wales and his late wife, Princess Diana, shared a weekend home which is where Harry spent most of his childhood. Although the property is still present, sources share that Harry wants to invest in a place of his own.

Besides the childhood connection, Harry is said to have many friends in this area and thus considering moving here. "It's this tight-knit circle of friends that has prompted the couple to focus their search on the Cotswolds rather than Norfolk, where William and Kate rule the roost at Anmer Hall, a grand Georgian pile boasting a swimming pool and tennis court," the website reports.

Locals also reveal that Harry was spotted checking out numerous properties without his girlfriend in the past few weeks.