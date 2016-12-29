Reports of trouble in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's paradise have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The latest report suggests that Markle is fuming, as Harry is avoiding meeting her family.

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle's topless photo leaked online?

According to reports, Markle is furious at Harry because he has not accepted the invitation to come for lunch at her mother's place or meet her father in Mexico. "Meghan's had to go through the whole ridiculously pompous rigmarole of being introduced to Harry's family," the insider told Radar, adding, "the etiquette list just for five minutes in front of the Queen took her a few days of memorizing."

"The least he can do is come for lunch at her mom's place, or even down to Mexico to see her dad. Harry keeps dodging the subject of meeting Meghan's loved ones," the source said.

However, Gossip Cop has debunked the reports and reported that Harry is not avoiding Markle's parents. The website even questioned Radar's claim and said "the site never explains why Harry is against the introduction."

This is not the first time Gossip Cop has debunked Radar's claim. Earlier, the tabloid had reported that Markle's topless were leaked online due to which she is terrified.

"There are lot more photos out there," Radar quoted a source as saying. "Meghan would go skinny dipping and get up to mischief like most twenty-somethings do on holiday."

"Meghan is terrified these pics will emerge online and they'll 'break the internet' like the famous Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian photos," the insider said, adding, "Meghan wasn't bothered before and hadn't thought about this possibility but now she's officially with Harry she knows they could torpedo the romance, which of course is the last thing she wants. Buckingham Palace explicitly told Harry to stay away from controversy, but he's adamant he'll stick by her."

However, this claim was also debunked by E! News and Gossip Cop. Both the websites reported that the topless photos do not feature Markle.