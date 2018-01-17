Ever since the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines, the internet has not been kind to the Suits actress. The soon-to-be royal has faced backlash online several times with royal followers taunting her about everything – from her fashion choices to her roots.

Though the actress or the royal family hasn't responded to any of these taunts, rumour has it that Meghan is shocked by the backlash. According to sources of New Idea, the star is struggling with the "strains" of the royal life.

A friend of the American star claims that the actress is "not sure" this is what she'd signed up for. The outlet also contends that "behind closed doors, the star is starting to feel the strain."

The magazine claims, "The pressures of becoming part of the royal family and a shock public backlash threaten to ruin her wedding to Prince Harry." Apparently, Meghan is finding the backlash "too much" and she has turned to her mother, Doria, for support.

"Meghan just needed the loving arms of her mum because it's all been getting a bit too much recently," the source close to Meghan claims.

The insider also added, "Meghan is slowly finding out, as Diana did, that you marry not just the man, but also the institution with all its petty rules and regulations. She just feels if she can't control her own wedding what can she be sure of? She doesn't regret saying yes to Harry, but she certainly knows now that it's not all going to be plain sailing."

The news outlet makes it sound as though Meghan was unaware of the upheavals her life would witness as soon as she decided to enter the royal family. Even then, the backlash was surprising.

Right from the choice of her engagement outfit to her infamous hat during her first Christmas with the royal family, the diva has made headlines with the trolls.

But what's shocking is there is even a Change.Org petition titled "Prevent Meghan Markle having an official title or role in the Royal Family."

In the petition, addressed to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May MP and Queen Elizabeth II, the petitioner feels that Markle is unsuitable for the royal family. Excerpts from the petition read:

"She has shown her disrespect for the Monarch and Royal Family by pulling faces and sticking her tongue out to the visitors during her first public appearance with the Queen. Her attitude and actions in Nottingham and Brixton shows her lack of respect towards Harry and the Royal Family and it's traditions and protocol.

Her previous divorces and cheating on partners does not lend us to believe she will be faithful to Harry. Please prevent her from having an official role or title after her marriage to Harry. Or the other option is to allow Harry to relinquish all his titles and links to the Royal Family, take his mother's inheritance and go and live in America as a regular citizen."

The petition demands 5,000 signatures and already received more than 2,700 at the time of reporting.