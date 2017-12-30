Daniel Craig recently confirmed that he would be returning as 007 for the 25th James Bond movie. Though the plot and other cast details are yet to be revealed, a rumour began circulating that Prince Harry's fiancé Meghan Markle was being considered as the Bond girl for the movie.

Meghan may have renounced her acting career following her engagement with Prince Harry but the actress was rumoured to be shortlisted as one of the four actresses who could play the Bond girl.

According to The Sun, the Suits actress was one of the frontrunners for the role. Sources told the British website that Meghan matched the role of Bond girl perfectly because the producers were looking out for an "a glamorous rising star, specifically someone American or Canadian."

"Producers had narrowed down her and four other actresses on a shortlist last year with 'Bond 25' in mind," a source told The Sun. "But the minute her relationship to Harry came to light they assumed she was out of the running so it soon became a list of four."

Apparently, the source also shared that the Bond girl has been chosen. "The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with Harry became public," the source said.

However, Gossip Cop share that these are merely rumours and the producers did not consider Meghan for the role.

Friends of the actress told the website that "there's simply "no truth" to the newspaper's report," the site writes. "Sources involved in the Bond franchise also tell us the publication's story is incorrect," the site adds.

Even if she was considered and offered the role, the actress wasn't going to take it up anyway. Meghan chose to give up on her acting career to marry Prince Harry. In the BBC interview discussing her engagement, Meghan confirmed that she is "transitioning" out of her acting career and also not returning to her role in Suits season 8.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter," she said.