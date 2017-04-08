Meghan Markle, who has been dating Prince Harry, has bid farewell to her lifestyle website, The Tig. The Suits actress officially announced on The Tig's homepage and on Instagram that after three years she has shut down the website.

In an emotional post on Instagram and The Tig's homepage, Meghan thanked all the followers and everyone who supported her made her project a success.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world," she wrote on The Tig's page.

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough."

The same message was also sent to all the subscribers of The Tig through an e-mail.

Meghan has shut down the website at a time when there are wild speculations about her and Prince Harry's royal wedding. However, a source close to her has confirmed to PEOPLE that Meghan's move has nothing to do with Harry. Meghan has decided to give time to her show Suits and her humanitarian work.

"The Tig has been a labor of love for Meghan, but it's a full-time job. She wants to focus this season of Suits, which just starting filming and spending more time in the field on her philanthropy," the source said.

Meghan started the website in 2014 to share various aspects of her life related to food and travel. The name of the website was inspired by the wine Tignanello, which according to her, means, "getting it."