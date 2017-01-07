Independent MLA from Meghalaya Julius K Dorphang was arrested from Guwahati on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl twice. He is currently at the Sadar Police Station in Shillong and will be produced before the Shillong district and session court on Saturday.

Dorphang, who was absconding after a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him, was involved in a sex racket and was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl twice — first at a guest house in Motinagar and second time at a resort in the Ri Bhoi district, the victim said in a statement recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The alleged incident happened last month when the victim gave a statement to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights saying that she was taken to many guest houses and hotels, News18 reported. An employee of the guest house was also arrested for pimping out the girl last month.

The 14-year-old minor was rescued from near the guest house and taken to the police station where she named everyone involved in the sex racket.

The police have booked Dorphang for rape under section 366 (A) of the IPC read with section 3 (a)/4 of the POCSO Act and under Section 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA), the channel reported.