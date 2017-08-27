Police arrested a man from Shillong, Meghalaya, for allegedly uploading his wife's intimate pictures and videos on social media and on one porn site.

Identified as Saindurmame Kshiar, an Inspector of excise department has now been sent for two days of police custody by the district court, according to The North East Today.

His wife filed a FIR against him alleging that he uploaded some intimate pictures and videos of her, which he had recorded when they had sex. The accused allegedly shared those private videos on social media like Facebook, Whatsapp, and also uploaded it on one international porn site, the report said.

In another incident, a Shillong-based Indigo air hostess was found dead in Kolkata in mysterious circumstances. Her body was found just outside her flat some days back. Identified as Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai, the victim had apparently fallen to death from her building.

It was also reported that her body was found in just inner wears in a pool of blood. Local residents had noticed the body early morning, following which cops were called. It was also reported that the deceased had partied the night before with two of her friends at her flat.

Although it appeared to be a case of suicide or accident, the mysterious circumstances in which the body was found, had generated some doubts. The two friends are detained by the police.