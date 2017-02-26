At least 16 people were killed while over 50 others injured after a truck carrying over 70 people to a church overturned in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district around 8:30 am on Sunday (February 26).

The accident happened at Nongspung village, situated around 11 kilometres from the district headquarters of Nogstoin on the road to state capital Shillong, according to local media reports. The victims were headed towards the Nonglang village to attend the synod of Presbyterian Church.

"Preliminary investigations show that the accident took place due to rash driving. The truck was carrying nearly 70 people from three nearby villages, all of whom were heading to church... Twelve people died on the spot and four others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Nearly 50 others are injured. The driver also sustained grievous injuries," West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger told the media.

The driver lost control of the truck due to which it overturned and hit a concrete railing on the hilly road. Most passengers fell down a deep gorge after the truck hit the railing. The injured, including the truck's driver and helper, have been shifted to nearby hospitals, including the Shillong Civil Hospital, located in the district. Rescue and relief operations were still underway.

Meanwhile, at least eight people died and six others injured after a car fell into a gorge in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand.