Megastar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrugun Sinha, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu and Nadigar Sangam president Nasser were the special guests at an event organized by the Kannada Artistes' Association on Sunday, February 11.

The meeting of the artistes was conducted to show a symbolic unity among the Kannada artistes. During the programme, the special guests were honored. Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivaraj Kumar, Yash, Sarita, Doddanna, Rockline Venkatesh, and many others from the Kannada industry graced the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Chiranjeevi recalled his long-standing relationship with Kannada film industry and said that the Kannada audience has always showered love upon him. "This is my favorite place," the actor said. The Telugu Megastar bonded with the Kannada stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash among others during the function, as per reports.

On a related note, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has inaugurated the newly-constructed building of the Kannada Artistes' Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Babu claimed that Ambareesh faced many difficulties to ensure that the building becomes a reality. "All this for the artists of Karnataka and so that the artists have a lovely building for themselves," TV 9 quoted him as saying. He said such a building is not built in Andhra or Telangana.

Nasser and others too praised the efforts of Ambareesh for making the building a reality. It is named 'Raj Bhavan' and has a mini theatre along with other facilities.

Rockline Venkatesh and Doddanna are said to have put in their best efforts to finish the works of the building, which reportedly took 12 years to complete.