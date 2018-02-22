Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are the best of friends. They have come out to support each other on quite a few occasions, with Chopra being expressive about her relationship with the soon-to-be royal.

But this isn't that "Meghan" that the internet is talking about. Instead, the social media is buzzing about Prince Harry's (almost) namesake who looks eerily similar to PC. Meet Megan Milan, a model from New York, who has kicked up a storm online.

The gorgeous model draws similarities with the Quantico star that is pushing internet users double looking. According to her website, she worked with lingerie brands, swimsuit wear, fashion brands and more.

Teeth all pearly, hair all curly ? pic.twitter.com/QVoT1HqSd9 — Megan Milan (@MeganMilan_) February 17, 2018

Twitter got buzzing about her similarities when she posted a few pictures from her recent shoot. And boy, they aren't wrong about the similarities. They practically look like twins!

you literally look like @priyankachopra ✨? btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/0TrYVjPX71 — yasemin ? | padmaavat (@ysmnly) February 20, 2018

"You literally look like Priyanka Chopra," a tweet reply to her photo read. "I thought this was Priyanka for a few seconds," added another. "For a sec I thought it was Priyanka Chopra. Gal you're prettier than her. Uff those lips," a compliment read.

Some event went on to presume that Megan is Chopra's long lost sister.

@priyankachopra see you twin sister,bachpan ma kho gae the shaid — Wasim (@wasim_atd) February 20, 2018

Woww. A black Priyanka Chopra — DettyGalLeri (@ThinaSinje) February 19, 2018

Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra ? — Sahil Bhagat (@iamsahilbhagat) February 19, 2018

Many PC fans dug out some of her photos and compared it with Megan's to chart out the similarities. The two women share features like similar eyes, nose and lips but Megan makes a mark of her own thanks to her curly tresses, unlike Chopra who flaunts her wavy coiffure on the hit ABC show.

But just look at her! Doesn't she look gorgeous?

A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

A post shared by Psalms 46:5 (@megan.milan) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Although Megan comes the closest to the resembling Chopra, there have been many other internet sensations who made headlines for looking like the film star. Late last year, Zhalay Sarhadi was dubbed as Pakistan's Priyanka Chopra.

And before that, a Canadian based fitness vlogger, Navpreet Banga, took the internet by storm thanks to her resemblance to the actress.

While these lookalikes keep the internet busy, Chopra is currently busy filming Quantico season 3. The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her TV show on her Instagram. Quantico season 3 episode 1 airs on April 26.