Megan Fox has gone topless in a new advertisement for Frederick's of Hollywood. The Hollywood actress will showcase the lingerie brand's new Spring 2017 collection, reports E! News. The official Frederick's of Hollywood website also announces the hot actress as their new global ambassador as they launch the spring collection.

The New Girl actress brings in the summer early with her sex appeal in the 30-second advertisement. The sexy video was shot by celebrity photographer Ellen Von Unwerth in Hollywood Hills, E! reports.

The sexy actress dons a number of hot looks sporting the new lingerie collection. In the video, Megan is seen in a black latex bodysuit with matching garters and a bright teal bra underneath a silky robe. The advertisement also features a few must have pieces including Erika-May Short Sleeve Teddy and Belle Plunge Chemise.

In the raunchy video, the beautiful actress dons Amanda bra and panty with lacey thigh-high stockings. The brunette's styling and make up was done by Linda Hay and Renato Camora. She is seen showing off her sexy waves and red lips to compliment her thick eyelashes and winged liner.

The exclusive piece by the website also reports that Megan is collaborating with Frederick's of Hollywood to design the first Frederick's of Hollywood X Megan Fox premier capsule collection. It is set to launch close to the holiday season.

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017. A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

For those unaware, Frederick's of Hollywood is a lingerie brand that stands as the biggest competition to Victoria Secrets. The US brand was started by Frederick Mellinger, the person who invented push-up bras. Frederick's of Hollywood has had a number of models and actresses as the face of their brand.

For Megan, this is not the first time that the actress has participated in an ad campaign. The New Girl star was earlier part ad of campaigns including Giorgio Armani Beauty, Armani Jeans, Emporio Armani Underwear and Avon to name a few.

On set today with @fredericks_hollywood @ellenvonunwerth @renatocampora @lindahaymakeup A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Check out the video of her Frederick's of Hollywood photo shoot here:

Check out the designs from her premier collection: