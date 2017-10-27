Not everyone remembers Megan Fox's exit from Transformers in 2011! It was a shocking news to all as the actress called the moment a 'low point in her career' in a recent interview with the Cosmopolitan UK.

The 31-year-old actress admitted that it was her behaviour which led up to her sacking from the film. At that time, Megan compared the film's director Michael Bay with Adolf Hitler as she said in an interview with Wonderland magazine, "He wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."

Megan, who posed for Cosmopolitan's December issue, confessed: "That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – 'that thing' – I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did."

"All I had to do was apologise – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

The actress further added, "It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

Megan had been replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for the third Transformers movie. But later the actress made up with the Transformers director and reunited to work on his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.