- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
-
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Meet Zhang Hexian, the 94-year-old Kung Fu Grandma
Zhang has been practising Kung Fu for nine decades, after first being taught it when she was four-years-old.
Most popular